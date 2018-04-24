The National League of Junior Cotillions, Polk County Chapter held the first annual Grand Spring Ball on Friday, March 30th at the Cherokee Golf and Country Club.
Dressed formally the fifth through eighth grade students participated in the elegant evening, complete with dance cards, contests, prizes, corsages and boutonnieres. The Grand Spring Ball gave these Cotillion members the opportunity to put into practice all the dances and etiquette that they learned during the year in Cotillion classes. They danced the night away doing the foxtrot, cha cha, shag/swing, waltz and the electric slide.
Prizes were awarded to Emma Kate Owen, Drew Tuck, Tinley Cowan, and Zak Tillery for the foxtrot contest; Landry Atkins, Anderson Kinard, Haven Dean, and Chase Miller for the swing contest.
Winners of the foxtrot elimination dance, which required the ladies to pass along a bouquet of flowers while doing the foxtrot, were Ashlyn Graham and Reese Tanner. Ava Reaves and her father, Chris Reaves were the winners of the Parents’ swing contest.
Congratulations to all the Year I students who participated and won.