The National League of Junior Cotillions, Polk County Chapter, is planning its first classes of the season, Saturday, September 29 at Cherokee Golf and Country Club. Chapter director Thomas J. Ruff II said that “We are excited about the upcoming cotillion season and the wonderful response we have received from parents.”
The National League of Junior Cotillions program features etiquette, character education, and social dance training for fifth through eighth grade students. The NLJC, Polk County Chapter is delighted to introduce the High School Cotillion program for ninth through twelfth grade students.
The purpose of the National League of Junior Cotillions program is to give student instruction in ballroom dance and practice in the social courtesies needed for better relationships with family and friends. Students actively learn life skills through a creative method including role-playing, skits, and games.
The social behavior component ranges from rules of conversation to formal and informal table manners.
Among other topics will be posture, receiving lines, electronic etiquette, and the proper way to get into coats and through doors. Students will also be introduced to such areas as responding to invitations, writing thank you letters, paying and receiving compliments, and sportsmanship.
National Director Elizabeth Anne Winters said “Our objective is to teach the lifestyles that will enable students to learn and treat others with honor, dignity, and respect for better relationships with family, friends, and associates.”
The High School Cotillion Program is a licensed program of the NLJC designed specifically for high school students. New etiquette and character development topics which are pertinent to the high school years, such as dating courtesies, interviewing for scholarships and jobs, positive self-esteem, and handling peer-pressure will be presented and discussed at each class.
This program will bridge the gap for today’s high schooler between their education and the real world in a meaningful way.
Headquarters for the National League of Junior Cotillions is located in Charlotte, N.C., where the program was established in 1979. There are now chapters all across the country, involving thousands of students.