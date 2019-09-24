Although Nick Chubb had a great game, his Cleveland Browns failed to get a win on Sunday Night Football. Instead, the Los Angeles Rams reigned victorious in Cleveland 20-13.
Chubb rushed for 96 yards on 23 carries. The UGA product was also involved in the passing game, as he caught four passes for 35 yards. Nick had a touchdown run called back in the third quarter due to Odell Beckham Jr. not being set as the ball was snapped.
Only days after the official Cleveland Browns website stated they “would love to give Nick Chubb even more touches,” the team did just that.
Sadly, it was simply not enough to overcome missed opportunities for the rest of the offense.
With under a minute left in the game, the Browns had an opportunity to tie the ballgame. Cleveland had a first-and-goal situation inside the ten. Despite having timeouts, the coaching staff decided to pass on all four downs.
As indicated by the final score, that did not work out for Cleveland, as they turned the ball over on downs.
There will be no time to fret on the loss, though; Cleveland will have their first divisional matchup this Sunday. The Browns will travel to Baltimore to meet Lamar Jackson and his explosive Ravens offense.
As it stands now, Baltimore holds a one-game lead over Cleveland in the AFC North. Even with their early struggles this season, a win Sunday could put them atop the division.
Chubb’s next game will be nationally televised on CBS. The game will be played this Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m.