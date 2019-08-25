It was a rather uneventful week for Cedartown native Nick Chubb.
The second-year back for the Cleveland Browns did not record a stat in their preseason game this week in Tampa. Being a glorified scrimmage, he did not really have to. The UGA product is hands down Cleveland’s starter for the 2019 season and needs no preseason help to solidify that.
However, the plan for this season is to get Nick more involved in the passing game.
Per Cleveland.com, Browns running back coach Stump Mitchell said, “I think he’s going to be special like he was last year,” Mitchell said.
“He’ll be used a little more in the passing game than he was last year," he added. "Nick just continues to improve on the skill set that he has, and I think he has a fantastic skill set.”
Chubb has impressed from day one in Cleveland after being drafted 35th overall in the 2018 draft.
The Browns will host the Detroit Lions this Thursday for their final preseason scrimmage. It will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. See more on how the Browns did in their preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Page B5 of this week's edition.