After another great performance in Cleveland last Sunday, Nick Chubb was aiming to do even more damage on the road this weekend.
The Cedartown native is coming off a 23 carry, 96 yard performance against a stout Los Angeles Rams defense on the Sept. 22 edition of Sunday Night Football. Along with the 4.2 yard per carry performance, Chubb also reeled in four receptions for 35 yards.
This Sunday’s matchup should be more favorable for the Georgia product. The Cleveland Browns will open divisional play on Sunday afternoon, playing against the Ravens in Baltimore.
Baltimore is coming off a 33-28 loss at Kansas City. Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown on eight carries against the Ravens, while netting three receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown as well.
Through three games, Chubb has rushed for 233 yards on 58 carries and scored on a touchdown run against the Jets in week two. He has caught eleven passes for 81 yards as well.
In an article posted on the Cleveland Browns’ official website this week, Nick stated that he believes the Browns run game is “on the right track” so far. As Chubb said, “I feel good about (our run game). We have a ways to do. I can do some things a lot better, too, to help everyone else out. I think overall we’re on the right track to be a great running team. I can sometimes not be as fast, be more patient. When the big plays come, I’ve got to make them happen.”
Chubb’s chance to help the team out came on Sunday, Sept. 29. His Browns traveled to take on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Unfortunately, as we were approaching press time, we were unable to include his stats. Make sure to check back online for our mid-week Nick Chubb update.