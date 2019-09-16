The Cleveland Browns lost in their season opener last Sunday 43-13 to the Tennessee Titans. The highly-anticipated opener did not go in the favor of the Browns in just about any facet off the ballgame.
Despite mustering only 13 total points, the one bright spot of Cleveland’s offense was Nick Chubb. Although quarterback Baker Mayfield threw only one touchdown as compared to three interceptions, Nick finished with 75 yards on 17 carries. The Cedartown native also caught three receptions for ten yards out of the backfield.
This week, the Browns as a whole were looking to improve as they went into a Monday night match-up after press time.
According to an article posted on the official team website, the offense is aiming to “clean up technique and get to the quarterback more often” next week. Despite sacking Marcus Mariota four times in week one, the Cleveland defense whiffed on over a half-dozen snaps that allowed the Titan to shred the secondary down the stretch.
Offensively, the offensive line will have to play better as well. The veteran Brown o-line did not provide Mayfield enough time to throw, leading to hurried passes and interceptions.
Conversely, they did not block well enough in the run game on Week 1. Though Chubb was able to muster out 75 yards, his overall output would have been better had the line been in the zone. If they can shake off the rust a bit in week two, Chubb and the whole offense should prosper better.
Chubb had his next opportunity to impress fans, the media, and fantasy owners on after press time when the Browns sought to take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium for ESPN’s Monday Night Football.
As we were approaching press time, we were unable to include Chubb’s stats in this game. Make sure to keep an eye on our website for those updates at northwestgeorgianews.com.