Nick Chubb shined in another Browns loss.
Cleveland had every chance to win late but faltered in their 32-28 home defeat against Seattle in recent weeks. Although the Seahawks got the win, their defense was no match for Cedartown native Nick Chubb.
The second-year running back recorded 122 yards on 20 carries. In addition to his 6.1 yards per carry, Chubb punched in two touchdowns. He also caught 5 passes for 17 yards against Seattle.
Chubb was, once again, a rare bright spot on offense for the Browns. The rest of the offense faced major woes on Sunday. Quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 22 of his 37 pass attempts on the day, throwing for 249 yards and a touchdown.
Unfortunately, as has been his problem this year, the Oklahoma product threw three interceptions as well.
As the weeks go on, more and more articles are being posted by respective sports news sites stating the same thing: Chubb needs to be the focal point of Cleveland’s offense. To this point, the coaching staff has yet to make a change.
The 2-4 Browns, who sit two games behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, got a well-needed week off. This gives players extra time to nurse some healing injuries and prepare for next week’s matchup with the no. 1 team in the league: the New England Patriots.
Next Sunday’s game in Foxborough, Mass., will begin at 4:25 p.m. The reuniting of Chubb and Patriots players David Andrews and Sony Michel- former teammates of his at the University of Georgia- will be overshadowed by Cleveland’s urgency to get back in the win column. The clash at Gillette Stadium is scheduled to be broadcast on CBS.