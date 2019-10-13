Even in a loss, Nick Chubb shined.
Though his Cleveland Browns wound up on the wrong end of a 31-3 final score on Monday Night Football, Chubb rushed for 87 yards on 16 carries.
In addition to his efforts on the ground, he also hauled in a pass and turned upfield for a 12 yard gain.
Quite simply put, the rest of the offense just was not good enough for Cleveland to win in San Francisco. Quarterback Baker Mayfield completed only eight of his 22 passes for 100 yards and tossed two picks in the loss. The defense did all they could do, but offensive inconsistency killed any chances for a victory.
Obviously, with the team trailing for much of the contest, the Browns elected to pass rather than run down the stretch. This may have hurt Chubb’s carries, but the Cedartown native still netted 5.4 yards per carry against a tough 49ers defense.
In an article posted by CBS Sports, writer Josh Edwards has a quick fix for the struggling Cleveland offense: Feed Nick Chubb.
Though Edwards listed other ways the Browns could improve, the main issues come on offense. “Chubb has to be the focal point of the offense for the remainder of the 2019 season.” said Edwards. “Success in the passing game will happen organically from there.”
After seeing Chubb be the only bright spot for a Browns offense in some of their games this season, it is hard to disagree with that assessment.
Nick Chubb and his 2-3 Cleveland Browns are in action again this weekend at home. The team will return to the Dawg Pound for Sunday afternoon’s game against the 4-1 Seattle Seahawks.