The Cleveland Browns lost in their season opener on Sunday 43-13 to the Tennessee Titans. The highly-anticipated opener did not go in the favor of the Browns in just about any facet off the ballgame.
Despite mustering only 13 total points, the one bright spot of Cleveland’s offense was Nick Chubb. Although quarterback Baker Mayfield threw only one touchdown as compared to three interceptions, Nick finished with 75 yards on 17 carries. The Cedartown native also caught three receptions for ten yards out of the backfield.
ESPN’s Fantasy Football App claimed Chubb’s performance was “underwhelming,” but that he should stay a RB1 for his fantasy owners.
Though he did not reach pay-dirt in the loss, the second-year back still had a fine day- regardless of what ESPN claims. Chubb averaged 4.4 yards-per-carry against one of the toughest defenses in the league. Had the rest of the offense produced and put up some points, Nick more than likely would have had more attempts and yards.
Chubb will have his next opportunity to impress fans, the media, and fantasy owners next Monday. On a national stage the Cleveland Browns will take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Monday Night Football will kick-off at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN next Monday, Sept. 16.