The Cleveland Browns finished up their preseason this week with a 20-16 home win over the Detroit Lions. Much like many starters around the league, Cedartown native Nick Chubb did not participate in the preseason finale to avoid injury.
However, in a few short days it will be full speed ahead for the second year back out of Georgia. Chubb is primed and ready for a solid sophomore campaign to follow up his impressive rookie season.
In 2018, Nick rushed 192 times for 996 yards and 8 touchdowns. To go along with that he also gained 149 yards and two touchdowns in the receiving game.
However, as pointed out in an article by ESPN writer Jake Trotter, Chubb had 1000 yards at one point last season. Most casual fans forget this.
With only minutes left in the Browns’ final game last season against Baltimore, Chubb eclipsed the 1k mark. Unfortunately, a five-yard loss a few plays later dropped him down to 996 yards for the year.
As Cleveland was attempting to come back against the Ravens, the coaching staff decided to go away from the run and pass instead, keeping his season total four yards shy of the millennium mark.
When interviewed by Trotter, Chubb said, “I’m just doing what I’ve got do. You hand me the ball, our O-line does a great job blocking for me. If we want to pass the ball, maybe to block for them and catch some routes, too. Whatever the team needs.”
Obviously, the star running back is prepared to help his team succeed first and foremost rather than focusing on individual stats. He will have an opportunity this year to lead the Cleveland Browns to the postseason for the first time since 2002.
Their first game will be played next Sunday. The Browns will host the Tennessee Titans Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. The game is scheduled to broadcast nationally on CBS.