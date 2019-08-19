Cedartown native Nick Chubb did not play in this week’s preseason win over the Colts. The UGA graduate cheered on his squad from the sidelines as they downed Indianapolis 21-18.
That isn’t to say that he did not have a big week, though.
The sophomore back reportedly ripped off a huge run in Thursday’s joint practice in Indianapolis. A fight between other players may have cut the scrimmage short, but not before Chubb showed off his speed and athleticism with a 65-yard touchdown blast.
The Associated Press reported that Coach Freddie Kitchens was satisfied with what the Browns accomplished during joint practices with the Colts on Wednesday and Thursday at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. That’s why he gave several on the squad the night off.
Alongside Chubb, quarterback Baker Mayfield and Receiver Jarvis Landry also got the preseason game off against Indianapolis as well.
In other news, the fans of his alma mater might be seeing some Chubb-caliber runs this fall.
Per a report from DawgNation, Georgia sophomore tailback Zamir “Zeus” White is drawing a ton of comparisons to the former SEC great. All-SEC safety J.R. Reed made a comment this week that Zeus “reminds me of Chubb, especially running the ball, how physical he is and downhill, and that’s the biggest thing that comes to my mind.”
Though the Lauringburg, NC, native definitely has talent, we’ll all have to wait and see before saying he is a Nick clone.
White and the Georgia Bulldogs will kickoff their season on Aug. 31 in Nashville at Vanderbilt.
As for Nick Chubb and his Cleveland Browns, the team will head south to Florida next Friday for their third preseason game of 2019. The Browns will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, with the start time set for 7:30 p.m.