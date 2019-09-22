Nick Chubb is strapped and ready for another big performance this week.
The second-year pro running back for the Cleveland Browns did a phenomenal job on a national stage last Monday. On ESPN’s Monday Night Football, the Cedartown native rushed for 62 yards on 18 carries and one score- a 19-yard touchdown in which his speed and elusiveness were put on full display as he burst past the Jets defense into the end zone.
An underrated part of his game, his hands, were utilized perfectly as well. Chubb caught four passes for 36 yards, all coming in big situations.
Through two regular season games, Nick has rushed for 137 yards on 35 carries. He has only surpassed 3.9 yards per carry early in 2019, but his runs have been efficient. His rushing touchdown at MetLife Stadium on Monday was his first rushing touchdown of the year. Receiving-wise, the UGA product has caught seven passes for 46 yards.
As of now, Chubb is on pace to surpass his rookie season totals in both yardage categories. Nick, at his current rate, would finish with nearly 1100 yards rushing and 368 yards receiving.
However, as any coach would tell you, an offense typically settles in a few weeks into the season. Though the Browns scored 23 points in last week’s 20-point victory at New York, the offense was far from perfect.
According to an article from ESPN, the team’s lackluster offensive could be fixed with an improvement from the signal caller. As writer Jake Trotter mentioned, “holding onto the ball has seemingly robbed Mayfield of rhythm, and it’s opened him up to taking too many hits,” wrote Trotter. “He has been sacked eight times, compared with being sacked five times total in 2018 once (Freddie) Kitchens took over as offensive coordinator in Week 9.”
The veteran Coach Kitchens refuses to place the blame on anyone else, though. “I have to do a better job of putting our guys in better situations.”
Another area in need of improvement is the offensive line. According to the same source, Nick Chubb ranks 32nd in yards before contact per rush- a stat that is directly indicative of a team’s run-blocking.
Once again, the season is far from over. A NFL regular season is not a race, but rather a marathon. The teams who catch fire in the playoffs are rarely in the same form around September. It is too early to signal the alarm for the 1-1 Browns.
As of press time, Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns were preparing to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 22. The home game would be a Sunday Night Football matchup that kicked off at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. For more information on how Chubb and the Browns did in Week 3, make sure to stay tuned to our website for our weekly Nick Chubb News update.