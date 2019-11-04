Nick Chubb’s chance at redemption came over the weekend.
It is crazy to imagine a player would be upset with a 131 yard performance, but the Cedartown native most definitely was in past weeks. Chubb’s two fumbles, which occurred in costly situations for the Browns, did not aid Cleveland’s efforts in their 27-13 loss at New England.
Chubb would be the first one to tell you that he was disappointed in himself. However, the Georgia graduate will attempt to put that behind him in today’s contest.
On Sunday afternoon following press time, Cleveland will travel to the Mile High City. There, the Browns will meet the Denver Broncos for a matchup of two teams win two-wins in 2019.
Entering last Sunday, the Browns have allowed big games for opposing runners multiple times this season. For example, Denver allowed Jacksonville’s Leonard Fournette to run wild for 225 yards on 29 carries earlier this year.
As it stood, Chubb had seven career games with at least 100 rushing yards for Cleveland. The second-year star trails only NFL great Jim Brown (11) in that category.
More than anything, though, Chubb wants the organization to celebrate a victory today. If the offense can put the ball into the endzone, they should have a good chance to do so.
As we were approaching press time, we were unable to track Chubb’s game last Sunday. For an update on how the Browns did at Denver, make sure to check our mid-week Chubb update online at northwestgeorgianews.com.