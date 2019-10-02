Nick Chubb finally had his breakthrough performance.
After a mostly quiet start to his sophomore campaign, Chubb rushed for 165 yards and a trio of touchdowns on 20 carries in last Sunday’s game at Baltimore. More importantly, the Cedartown native was an integral part in the Browns 40-25 rout of the Ravens.
Chubb scored all three touchdowns in the second half. He busted touchdown runs of 14 yards and two yards in the third before his 88-yard score in the fourth that put the game out of reach for the Ravens.
The long touchdown run also stands as the longest rush at this point in the NFL’s short season.
According to CBS Sports, Chubb's performance marked the first time in Cleveland history that a player has rushed for three touchdowns against long-time division foe Baltimore.
Through four games, Chubb has rushed for 398 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries. He is averaging nearly 100 yards per game so far in 2019 and is on pace to rush for close to 1600 yards on the season.
His next opportunity to break team records will come on Monday, Oct. 7, as his Cleveland Browns will play on Monday Night Football.
The Browns will head to the west coast to take on the San Francisco 49ers. This will be his team’s second Monday Night Football appearance this season. Their last time in the prime time spotlight, they captured a 23-3 win in week two at the New York Jets.
Kickoff this coming Monday night from Levi’s Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.