- The former Cedartown and Georgia star running back is heading to the Browns as the 35th pick in the NFL draft.
Nick Chubb will need some new wardrobe items in the coming months which will feature the colors orange and brown after being selected by Cleveland in the NFL draft.
The former Georgia and Cedartown Bulldogs running back will still be playing in the Dog Pound during the 2018 season, and will be in a backfield loaded with potential talent for his new team that includes overall No. 1 pick in the draft, Baker Mayfield.
Chubb started the first night of the draft watching the action in Hiram with his family, according to Dawgnation.com reports. He didn’t get the call on the night of April 26, but didn’t have to wait long for the Browns to use their 35th pick in the second round on April 27 to choose the star running back.
His second cousin, Bradley Chubb who played for North Carolina State, got picked up in the first round of the draft by the Denver Broncos. He joins his brother Brandon in the league, who plays for the Detriot Lions.
Cleveland might seem like a strange spot for Chubb to land, especially since it was reported that he met with the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.
Yet according to SBNation.com, it makes much more sense when fans think about what Chubb brings to the Browns backfield. He exploded out of the gates at Cedartown and Georgia from day one in his high school and college careers.
And despite being hurt during his sophomore season and sidelined with a knee surgery, he bounced back and performed as a stellar member of the Bulldogs offense and one of the driving forces toward Georgia’s title run this past season.
Speed, strength and size also work toward his new team’s advantage, with his ability to cut through tackles and gain extra yards, and he can also act as a receiver as well.
At 227 pounds, Chubb can run inside and he’s quick enough to turn the corner for a big gain. He scored 15 touchdowns last season finished his career with 4,769 yards, second in SEC history to Herschel Walker.
In his final season at Georgia, Chubb put up 1,345 yards in rushing. Impressive after a season-ending knee injury two years before.
Chubb’s selection was announced by Browns legend Jim Brown, the franchise’s all-time leading rusher.
“I have no questions about this guy,” said Cleveland Browns vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith, who compared Chubb to former All-Pro Jamal Lewis.
“Just give him the ball.”
For the Browns, the first two days have provided a chance to bolster a roster that failed to produce a win last season. They’ve been bold, taking Mayfield with the No. 1 pick, and feel much better about their future.
“The main thing is that we have improved,” said assistant general manager Eliot Wolf. “You set out to improve every single day. We feel like we have done that. Obviously, if we go out and do not win a game, then none of this means anything. Anyone can win in March or April.”
As the league’s lowest scoring team last season, the Browns needed playmakers.
Chubb gives them another and he joins a running back group that includes free-agent signee Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson, Cleveland’s best offensive player last season.
“When you play running back in the SEC, you have to be able to create between the tackles with your feet and you have to be able to play a physical style of football, and Nick Chubb exemplifies all of that in his running style,” Highsmith said.
“Not only is he a great football player, he’s a tremendous person, tremendous individual, tremendous leader and he exemplifies what we’re trying to build here in Cleveland.”
So as Chubb gets settled into his new role in Ohio, Cedartown will have another team to root for and might need to add some orange and brown to their own wardrobe for Sundays.
Editor Kevin Myrick and AP Sports Writer Tom Withers contributed to this report.