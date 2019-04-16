A football camp is coming up in Cedartown, and those who want to learn from the best and see their hometown hero better register now.
The camp - limited to Cedartown residents only - is for players from the ages of 6 to 16 and there are only 250 spots available. Cedartown High School will be hosting the June 27 event from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Cost is $25 per player who wants to participate.
The camp being organized by Everett Sports Marketing is accepting online registrations at everettsm.com. Peach State Ford and Academy Sports and Outdoors is sponsoring the forthcoming camp.
According to a Facebook post on the camp, Chubb's camp will mainly focus on football as well as role modeling and leadership with each player, who will receive individual instruction with Chubb over the four hour period.
It's a non-contact camp, so helmets and pads won't be needed. But participants are encouraged to wear athletic clothing suitable for the June weather.
Camp schedules will go out on June 24. Spots are guaranteed for those who get a paypal confirmation.
