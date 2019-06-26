Good news for hometown hero Nick Chubb: his virtual likeness in an upcoming video game title is just as much a "superstar" player as he is in real life.
According to Cleveland.com, Chubb will be one of several of the NFL's running back's who comes with the superstar status in Madden NFL 20 is released to the public.
More specifically and according to the website madden-school.com, Chubb's arm bar ability that allows for additional animated abilities for players in the football video game.
Additional running backs who special abilities in the game include a friend in the backfield from his Georgia days, Todd Gurley, along with several other standouts from the league during the 2018-19 season.
Chubb put up nearly 1,000 years in his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, and set a team record for the longest touchdown run during a game against the Atlanta Falcons last November. It also marked the longest play from scrimmage in the NFL for the 2018-19 season.
He is back in Cedartown for an off-season camp with local youth at Cedartown High School on Thursday evening.