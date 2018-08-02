As part of his continuing education and training in the administration of law enforcement, Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome recently attended the 2018 Annual Summer Training conference sponsored by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.
Heads of law enforcement agencies from throughout the state participated in the four-day conference.
The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police is responsible for the delivery of training to the chiefs of Georgia’s police departments and law enforcement agencies.
The Summer Training Conference was held at the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center from July 22- 25.
This year’s conference covered a variety of topics such as: “Recruiting and Hiring for Law Enforcement”, “Leadership and Communication Excellence”, “Law Enforcement Under the Microscope: It’s Time to Think CLEAR”, “Burden of Command”, “Some Thoughts on ‘Real’ Risk Management”, and “Steps to Follow after an Officer Death-How to Manage the Details”.
Newsome was among more than 550 heads of law enforcement agencies attending the 51st Annual Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Summer Training Conference.
He said "it is my privilege to lead one of the most dedicated and professional groups of officers in this State."
"I see my role as a police manager as a public trust and, in order to lead the Cedartown Police Department in the ever-changing environment that we operate in, training is paramount," Newsome said.