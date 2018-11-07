The Polk County Commission will have a pair of new faces joining the ranks come January, and a pair returning to their seats after voters made their voices heard through the ballot box.
Incoming new members include Gary Martin to represent District 1, who won without contest during the Nov. 6 election. He’ll be joined by Ray Carter, who won over two opponents in a special election to serve out a two-year term in an open District 3 seat.
Carter will be taking over the seat in January after he won 6,645 votes, or 59.48 percent of the total. Larry Reynolds came in at 20.23 percent or 2,260 votes and in third place Jerilyn Purdy had 2,107 votes, or 18.86 percent of the total.
He said in a late night interview waiting for results at the County Administration building that he was thankful to voters for giving him the opportunity.
“I feel good, kind of shocked. We had three good candidates. I was pleasantly surprised, but we had great turnout and appreciate everyone coming out,” Carter said.
He won’t be sitting around waiting for his term to start for long. He sat and listened to discussions before ballots began being counted at the County Commission’s November
“(I plan to) get to work,” he said. “It’s a two-year term, so it’s a little bit shorter and we’ll be back here again. But we’ve definitely got some things that I need to get to work with the commission on, but I’m looking forward to it.”
Carter wants to look at a number of items as he plans to hit the ground running in the New Year as a commissioner, but doesn’t plan to be reactive in the position.
“I’m a little more proactive than issue-oriented,” Carter said. “As I said in the Forum, there’s some things that we can do around the landfill that are outside of the contract. I think that’s one area that I’ll focus on right up front. Of course wages are still tossed around out there, and I look forward to working on that.”
District 2 commissioner and chair Jennifer Hulsey retains her seat after a wide margin of victory over Democratic challenger Ricky Clark. Her bid for re-election garnered her 9,636 ballots, or 77.09 percent of the vote compared to the 2,839 votes received for Clark, or 22.71 percent.
Hulsey was also glad to be getting back to work come January.
“I’m humbled to be representing Polk County, and just proud to represent my community and I’m glad the voters chose to elect me again,” she said. “I don’t take anything for granted and I’m excited about the future and I’m hoping we can move things forward even more.”
She said work will continue on initiatives to improve rural broadband access for Polk County residents, the landfill and employee issues.
“We’ve got a lot to do, but I’m excited and I think we’re going to accomplish a lot of goals,” she said.
Also up for election in 2018 but without an opponent was Commissioner Hal Floyd, who will continue to serve District 3 and takes over the seat being left open by Marshelle Thaxton when he retires after more than a decade on the board at year’s end.