The year is thus far only starting out with cloudy skies, with chances of rain about to run out before lunchtime, and more rain coming by midweek according to the National Weather Service forecast.
New Year's Day: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 35.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60.