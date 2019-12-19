A new walking trail and exercise area is nearing completion at Floyd Polk Medical Center meant to inspire people to get out and about around the hospital grounds.
The trail and garden being installed will go completely around the hospital grounds on the Highway 278 campus and also offer up an area where people can utilize equipment for basic exercise routines.
"Our goal is to be the community’s connection to health-related information, resources and wellness," said Tifani Kinard, Administrator and Chief Nursing Officer for Polk Medical Center. "The Therapeutic Garden and Trail is a great step toward meeting that goal."
“The association between stress and disease is significant,” Kinard continued. “This beautiful addition to our campus will allow our employees and guests to get outdoors, enjoy the peaceful setting and get some exercise, all at no cost.”
Kinard said the new trail and garden offer the opportunity to partner with community organizations like Polk School District and Keep Polk Beautiful.
"They’re helping us with design and will also help with future growth," she said. "It’s a wonderful collaboration and one we couldn’t be more excited about."
Dan Bevels, Public Relations Manager for Floyd Medical Center, said the garden trail and fitness area is being partially funded by donations made to the hospital through the state’s Rural Hospital Tax Credit.
"We're very grateful for those gifts and believe that this project perfectly aligns with the mission that drives our Live Well Polk! initiative," Bevels said.
Hospital officials said that construction is expected to be completed in time for Spring 2020.
Once completed, Bevels said the hospital is encouraging the entire community to come and use it as part of an overall wellness plan.