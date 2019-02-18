Several new vehicles are coming to the city in the weeks and months ahead as they undertake to replace older models in the fleet with approval from the Cedartown City Commission last week.
The board approved purchases totaling $270,498 that will be purchased through state contract and be financed through the Georgia Municipal Association's Master Lease/Purchase program at 3.9 percent interest.
Among the new vehicles are three 2018 Ford SUV Police Interceptor from Prater Ford -- fully equipped -- at $106,994. The department is getting a 2019 Ford SUV Police Interceptor from Wade Ford as well for an additional $35,774, along with equipment needed for officers to keep individuals under arrest in the back and more.
Other departments are getting several new trucks as well including a new Ford F-150 Super Cab with four wheel drive for the Fire Department, one for the Public Works Department, and then three more F-150 Super Cabs with regular drive trains for the recreation, wastewater and street departments.
Prices from Allan Vigil Ford on state contract range from the Four Wheel Drive package for the Fire Department at $29,793, to $23,823 on the low end for the three trucks combined for recreation, wastewater and streets.