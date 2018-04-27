What to do with the old public works building is still an open question, though the facility the commission once talked about tearing down as an eyesore might instead get a new lease on life.
The facility which the Public Works department gave up when their building was completed last year is already being used for equipment storage, but will also get a new lease on life for another department to call home, at least for now.
“We have a plan... we have a concept for what we’re doing,” Denton said. “We’re moving forward on getting bids on architects to do this whole design.”
The next thing that will come forward is a punch list on what to do with the old Public Works building and what renovations need to be completed in order to make the building more presentable to the public, and also useable for maintenance employees. Assistant County Manager Barry Atkinson said he would be going through a list of items with Building Inspector and Director of Maintenance Brian McCray, who would be looking at what needs to be repaired and those associated costs.
Additionally, Denton said there was plenty of time to get concepts into a workable architectural design, since a firm would have to bid on that work and then come back with designs if the County Commission approves of moving forward with the process of repairs.
For now, they’ll look to spend some money to make work spaces for the Maintenance department, who will be displaced from their current home in Polk County Courthouse No. 2 when a renovation project gets underway within the historic building.
McCray said the old Public Works building will have plenty of space for his workers to store equipment, tools and do preparatory work ahead of repairs or upgrades they make to county facilities.
The space is also currently being used after Public Works as a storage space for equipment like lawnmowers and tractors that can fit within, since no new space was put up to keep those items out of rain, snow and sleet that can deteriorate equipment. Materials that need to be kept out of the weather have also been stored inside as well.
It was one of the requests of former Public Works Director Michael Gravett, who turned in his resignation in past weeks. Denton said that that advertisements for the position have been out in several newspapers in the region, but thus far they’ve gotten only a few people show interest in the job.
The position will remain open until filled even if no one who meets the qualifications for the job don’t apply before the county’s deadline, and that their hopes are to find the right person for the job.
Until then, the department is moving along without much dent in their regular business. They’re moving into gear to get into paving season, as well as cutting season too.
Commissioners will be helping with both areas by moving to a full board vote for a new tractor and boom mower purchase on state contract, but are also allowing the department to continue to lease a roller used to finish off asphalt paving projects.
Some quick math during the committee meeting by Atkinson proved that an estimated cost of $60,000 would be more than what is currently being spent for the roller, which is being leased for the paving season at a cost of $4,425 over several months. It would thus take more than 13 years of use before the roller would pay for itself, which wouldn’t include maintenance costs the county would be responsible for covering.
Instead as it stands, the rental company is responsible for covering the costs of maintenance and repairs, as well as off-season storage.
Atkinson said with those costs included, it didn’t make sense to pay for equipment when over the long term it was cheaper to rent when needed.
The department was given permission to enter into a lease agreement through the summer months for the roller they’ll use smooth out spots on roadways after a larger roller goes over the roadway for finishing work.
Roadwork is already underway in the Aragon area, with White River Road and some streets requested for paving getting finished up in the days ahead, if the weather holds out according to department officials.