A Cedartown salon has a trio of new stylists on staff who provide F.H.F. Hair Design with a variety of additional services and talents on Main Street.
Shana Harrison, Destiny Whatley and Anna Wilkins have all come to join the team at the salon owned and operated by Hal Floyd (not the commissioner.)
Whatley, 24, moved back to Cedartown after working in Hiram to be closer to her family. She’s been styling hair for the past five years, and hopes to grow her clientele at F.H.F. Hair Design after finding success not too far from home.
Her services she offers customers range from working with extensions and natural hair alike, to colors and hair treatments.
“Pretty much the whole nine yards,” Whatley said.
Whatley provides a special to customers with a $70 color and cut, and also gives 10 percent off for those who need assistance with extension or wig installation.
The trio all love working on making people look their best, but Wilkins’ affection goes deep.
She fell in love with the idea of working with people’s hair when she was young.
“I loved it,” she said. “I taught myself how to braid hair when I was little. It’s been a life-long thing where I love having hair in my hands, and I love makeup. I love beauty.”
Wilkins began at F.H.F. at the beginning of 2018 working for Floyd as a receptionist, but finished her cosmetology studies and now is taking customers as well after taking her required state tests and being licensed.
“Now I’m working on growing my clientele and getting out on the floor instead of being behind the desk,” Wilkins said. “I’m working toward specializing in highlights, because that’s actually what I like to do.”
Wilkins also offers a men’s special for haircuts on Fridays for $15 instead of the usual $17.
Harrison’s career spans nearly two decades and before settling with her family in Cedartown, cross the country as a Nationally Certified Color Educator.
That job previously entailed her going around to salons nationally to provide instruction on different color products provided by companies and their application on different shades and textures of hair.
Harrison came to Cedartown recently with her two children, a teenager and a three year old.
“We’re just settling in and I’m looking forward to building some business in our community,” she said.
All three have bookings available by calling F.H.F. Hair Design at 678-901-0643. The salon also has a variety of products for sale at 305 S. Main St., Cedartown.