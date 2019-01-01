A new stretch of trail to hike and bike between Alabama and Ellijay was added in Polk County in recent days near Santa Claus Mountain that local and visiting hikers alike are welcome to come enjoy.
The trail – which begins near Hematite Lake in the county – has a new six-mile stretch for hiking and mountain biking added to the full 335 mile path.
According to a release, Mark Edwards of Cedartown is responsible for this new stretch being added. He volunteered time removing limbs and clearing roots to make the trail safe for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy.
Those who want to access the new stretch have two options. First they can get to an access point on Santa Claus Mountain Road, or secondly they can get there via Highway 100 three miles north of Anna Kresge United Methodist Church at the yellow marker.
“The trail is marked with white rectangles on trees or plastic blazes with a turkey foot symbol,” the release stated.
Anyone interested in in learning more about the trail or helping to maintain the tract through Polk County can contact Mark Edwards at markewards411@gmail.com or on Facebook at Mark Edwards/Cedartown.