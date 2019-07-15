Residents living inside the Cedartown City Limits can expect a change in curbside trash pick-up service come August 7.
The City contracts with Waste Industries to provide curbside trash service for City residents. The new pick up schedules are being implemented in order to serve residents in a more efficient and effective manner.
The new schedule divides the City into three zones: blue, purple and red. Those living in the blue zone – which extends as far North as North College Drive, to the West as far as Lynton Drive, as far East as East John Hand and as far South as Fairmount Avenue and US 27 – will be serviced on Wednesday.
This means residents living in the blue zone should roll their trash bins to the curb no later than Tuesday night. The new blue zone pick-up begins service the morning of August 7.
Those living in the purple zone – which extends as far North as Connie Way, as far West as Essex Street, as far East as Bible Street and as far South as Merrits Avenue – will be serviced on Thursday. This means residents living in the purple zone should roll their trash bins to the curb no later than Wednesday evening. The new purple zone pick-up begins the morning of August 8.
Those living in the red zone – which extends as far North as Veal Street, as far West as Prior Station Road, as far East as Lake Street and as far South as Luckie Street – will be serviced on Friday.
This means residents living in the red zone should roll their trash bins to the curb no later than Thursday night. The new red zone pick-up beings service the morning of August 9.
Residents will receive notice of their assigned zones on their most recent water bills which were mailed out on Monday, July 15. Waste Industries is also sending postcard notifications to residents. An automated telephone call will be sent to all city residents the week prior to the schedule change.