Popeye's is on the rise on North Main Street, and two more restaurants are now planned for the Cedartown area following an update provided by City Manager Bill Fann this month.
Kizuna, a Japanese restaurant moving into a vacant storefront in the strip mall next to Cedartown's Walmart on Highway 27, will also be joined just two doors down by WNB Factory - Wings and Burgers. Fann said both are chains who are expanding into the area.
WNB Factory already has locations in Villa Rica, Carrollton and Douglasville within reach of Polk County, as well as a growing number of stores in the metro Atlanta area and Athens.
Fann said the news for the second restaurant came in just ahead of the May 13 Cedartown City Commission's monthly session about WNB Factory. He also had positive comments on the construction progress of Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen on North Main Street as well.
He added that "negotiations are underway for a national chain parcel next to Tractor Supply," but that further details weren't yet in about what would be moving into the spot on Highway 27.
"Keep your fingers crossed on that one," Fann said. "Once we've got it confirmed we'll certainly let you (the commission) know about it."
The restaurants aren't the only expansion happening in Cedartown. With clearing work underway on property out behind the old Probation Detention Center off Girard Avenue, Inman Solar is getting ready to place yet another solar farm in Polk County.
Local governments have been working toward approving an agreement that allows the solar company to abate tax payments annually to the city and county since the Cedartown Development Authority will be collecting annual rent payments from the solar company instead. It matches an agreement already in place on sites in the Northside Industrial Park in Cedartown as well.
The commission also got through some other business on the night. The board gave their approval to allow for a pouring license for Cherokee Golf and Country Club after ownership transferred to the Tillery family, the second course in Cedartown they now own. They approved the license 3-0 after Commissioner Jordan Hubbard abstained from the vote.
With businesses making money within the city off of customers, Cedartown officials will finally get a better understanding of how much those collections are going to the state from local sources, and how much is coming back.
After a law was passed requiring the state's Department of Revenue to share those figures with localities, Cedartown commissioners approved the recommendation from Fann that the city's chief financial officer Amy Orebaugh act as the representative locally to the DOR. She'll be the go-to person for communicating with state tax officials on retrieving figures on sales tax receipts from the state.
Commissioners voted to also approve an FY 2018 budget amendment that will even out the end of year figures for the previous year's balance sheet that ended last December. Fann said as audits were coming to a close, the commission needed to approve the annual amendments to give their consent to figures being moved around from one department to the next to account for money spent in one area, and saved in another.
The board also approved of Commissioner Jessica Payton to act as the City of Cedartown's District 1 Georgia Municipal Association representative for the year.