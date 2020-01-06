A new restaurant is now open in Rockmart and is planning a big event for next week to celebrate their arrival on the restaurant scene locally.
Barterhouse Bar and Grill, located on Nathan Dean Parkway in between Linda’s Restaurant and Sidekicks BBQ and Steaks, is having their official grand opening event on Friday, January 17.
Owners husband and wife Josh and Mariska Gumina are excited to be officially open and serving the community.
Although the restaurant has been open since November, the grand opening event will serve as their official opening date, as the past couple of months have been used to ensure everything is in order and running smoothly.
The Guminas are from Euharlee and stated that since they spend a lot of their time in Rockmart. They wanted to open a restaurant in hopes it will become a “staple” for the town.
The couple began the process for opening the business during the summer months of 2019, including remodeling the location that has housed previous restaurants.
Josh Gumnia stated that the menu items are all food dishes that he enjoys at other restaurants. Having little culinary background, he brought in a chef from California to bring his menu ideas to life.
Barterhouse’s menu includes appetizers, burgers, steaks, seafood, and sandwiches. As well, they offer a full bar.
“We are excited to officially open our doors and meet everyone in the community while they try our food,” Mariska Gumina said.
“The event is going to be awesome,” Josh Gumina added.
The opening day event will last from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with specials offered all day on both food and drink items.
Local musician Preston Summerville will be on-site for acoustic entertainment beginning at 8 p.m.
Barterhouse Bar and Grill is located at 458 Nathan Dean Pkwy., Rockmart. More information on regular hours and menu items can be found on their Facebook page.