Peach State Ford, a Locally-Owned Ford Dealership, now open on Highway 278
Peach State Ford is proud to announce the opening of its new full service car dealership in Cedartown, Georgia. The dealership is an affiliate of Peach State Truck Centers, a family-owned medium and heavy duty truck dealership group that has served Georgia and the Southeast for over 40 years with excellent products and service.
Peach State Ford, formerly Rick Zoerb Ford, will offer Ford’s dependable line of trucks, cars and SUV’s, along with parts sales and service.
General Manager Arthur Banks has over 40 years’ experience in the car dealership industry. Banks joined Peach State Ford after serving as Director of Business Development at Parks Ford Lincoln in Tampa, Fla., for the past two years.
Previously he served as the General Manager of Duval Ford in Jacksonville, Fla. Banks and his wife Marilyn have relocated to Cedartown and look forward to being a part of the community there.
“I’m very excited to take on the role of General Manager for the new Peach State Ford dealership in Cedartown,” said Banks. “Ford’s amazing line of light-duty trucks and SUV’s, coupled with Peach State Truck Centers long track record of delivering exceptional customer service will make a big impact for car buyers in the area.”
Peach State Truck Centers has grown into a family of 11 full-service heavy and medium-duty truck dealerships throughout Georgia and Alabama after starting as a single-location Ford Truck seller in Norcross in 1974.
Rick Reynolds, whose father Tom Reynolds founded Peach State Truck Centers, is President and Dealer Principal of the dealer group and was recently awarded American Truck Dealer’s Dealer of the Year award.
“Peach State Ford is proud to be in the growing market of Cedartown,” said Reynolds. “Peach State Truck Centers has always been dedicated to creating great relationships with our customers through our 3S philosophy—Service, Solutions, Success—and with this new dealership we look forward to carrying on that tradition in a new part of the state. We’re excited about Ford’s renewed focus on their light-duty trucks and SUV’s, like the Ranger, Bronco and the remodeled Expedition, and we’re even more excited to offer our customers access to these amazing products.”