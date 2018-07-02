- Tifani Kinard will also continue in her role as Chief Nursing Officer
Polk Medical Center executive Matt Gorman’s role continues to grow within the overall Floyd Healthcare Management organization, and now new duties will be taking him to Alabama as well.
He announced during the June meeting of the Cedartown-Polk County Hospital Authority meeting that with the recent contract taken up with Cherokee Medical Center in Centre, Ala., he’ll now be splitting time between the two hospitals.
Which means Polk Medical Center’s Chief Nursing Officer is also getting a new role.
Tifani Kinard was announced during the June 26 gathering of the hospital authority that she’ll be taking on day-to-day duties of Hospital Administrator at Polk Medical Center, and also will continue in her role as Chief Nursing Officer.
“As part of that relationship, we did a slight re-organization because we need to have Floyd people over there, and an administrator at that hospital,” Gorman said. “So we decided it would make sense for Tifani to take more control here at Polk.”
Gorman said he will continue an executive role at Polk Medical Center, and plans to be at the hospital several days a week.
Kinard’s new role will give her more day-to-day control over the hospital.
Board members offered their congratulations to Kinard for her promotion, as well as Gorman.
“Tifani has done a fantastic job, had a long very successful career in leadership,” he said. “Certainly I’ll support her in whatever she needs.”
It marks the latest promotion at Polk Medical Center with Gorman recently named a vice president within Floyd Healthcare Management, the Rome-based parent organization for Floyd Medical Center, Polk, Cherokee and the primary care and urgent care centers within the network.
His role takes him not only to Alabama and back here locally, but to other sites under the umbrella as part of an expanding network.