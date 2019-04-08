Ever had a kink in the garden hose and get annoyed? Imagine that, but a house is burning down and the fire department can’t get water to the source of the flames.
The Cedartown Fire Department won’t have to worry about that problem anytime soon after a delivery of new fire hoses showed up at their station in downtown last week.
The department tested and installed new hoses on all of the city’s fire trucks on April 3 according to a post from the city’s Facebook page.
The new hoses are larger — they measure one inch and three-quarters as opposed to the old hoses that measure an inch and-a-half.
“You wouldn’t think that such a small difference in measurement would make a big difference, but it does. The extra water that we can carry in these larger hoses can help us fight fire with more effectiveness,” said Assistant Chief Felix White.
The hoses feature double jacket construction, combining 100 perecnt premium ring spun and filament polyester fibers over a heavy wall, ozone resistant, rubber liner. They are tested and rated for 600 and 800 psi and have a 10-year guarantee. They are made in the USA.
The fire department also received new supply line hoses that measure a half-inch larger than the previous supply lines.