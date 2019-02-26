The Cedartown Fire Department's rescue truck got a new set of extraction tools delivered that'll make sure to get people out of vehicles quickly in the aftermath of wrecks.
The equipment, totaling $25,000, was purchased by Polk County through a long-standing agreement between the county and the City of Cedartown to operate the rescue truck. The tools - made by TNT Rescue - replace older equipment and are faster and more efficient for use in t he field. All are hydraulically operated.
New tools include a pump, spreaders used to pry metal apart, cutters to get through metal frames, and a high pressure ram kit.
In a Facebook post about the delivery last week, Cedartown officials added that "Assistant Fire Chief Felix White said that Capt. Barry Rogers played an important role in acquiring the new equipment."
"White said the tools are invaluable to the rescue crew, as access and extrication of an injured person or persons in a motor vehicle or heavy machinery accident must be quick and accurate," the post added.
The city added its thanks to the county for providing the new equipment.