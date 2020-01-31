Polk County's new extension coordinator is set to begin his career with the University of Georgia's program helping young and old involved in agriculture.
Gibson Priest - a longtime member of Bartow and Gordon County's 4-H program and later the first student to ever become a Future Farmer of America in a home school environment through Gordon Central High School's program - will be taking over as the head of the Polk County Extension office starting on February 3.
He said he is excited to begin his first posting as an Extension Coordinator and get busy with programs in the days to come.
"Being an Extension (coordinator) has always been a goal of mine," he said. "I've always looked up to the Extension (coordinators) for helping youth not only for helping them with livestock projects but making them better people in general."
The 25-year-old began his career in agriculture at an early age in the 4-H program, later moving up to livestock show and judging through his experience in the program and being the lucky winner of a calf from a cattle producer in Calhoun while he was in the Bartow program.
He said he later traded it upward for a show heifer, which got him started in livestock programs. He moved up to Gordon County's programs when he ran out of accomplishments in Bartow.
The 25-year-old graduate of the University of Tennessee holds a degree in agriculture business, as well as an Associate's degree from Georgia Highlands College in business.
Priest will be commuting from Cartersville to work for the time being as he begins his time in Polk County.
He'll be responsible for local 4-H programs, helping with show teams, providing services and advice to local farmers and more in his duties at the office in Cedartown.
He comes into the job months after the retirement of longtime Extension Coordinator Ricky Ensley, who served for 30 years in positions across the state.