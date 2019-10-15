The Cedartown Junior Service league has a new executive board for the organization's upcoming year, and have also announced new provisional members.
This year's board includes Sherry Turner, Megan Pirkle, Darby Ledbetter, Layne Sanders, Laura Newton, Stacey Little, Jennifer Ruff, Lindsey Popham, Leah Duncan, Jeni Little, Amanda Gravett, Ivy Allen, Ashley Nichols, Dena Tracy, Jennifer Hicks and Brigitte Tillery.
Provisional members have also been announced for the Junior Service League. Those include Jessica Waddell, Laurah Fannin, Amy Davenport, Angelica Mosley, Paige Popham, Rebecca Hindman and Lindsay Camp.
Find out more about the Cedartown Junior Service League online at https://www.facebook.com/cedartownjuniorserviceleague/.