Whether visual or auditory, Rockmart locals participating in the arts are now doing so under a new director.
Peggy Cline, who started on Sept. 5, 2018, is now overseeing the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center and its activities after Cathy Matthews stepped down from the role.
Having already met artists, greeted community members, and worked with volunteers on the city's scarecrow competition, Cline's first week on the job was highly productive.
She sits new to the position of RCAC director, but she is no stranger to the arts.
A graduate of the University of Georgia, Cline received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in fabric design before later receiving a degree in art education from Georgia State.
Since 1990, she has been teaching art in Fayette, Cobb, and Paulding county public schools, ASP programs, homeschool groups, scout troops, art centers, and museums.
Cline is still a docent at the Booth Western Art Museum after 10 years of working with the establishment.
Now, as director, Cline hopes to spread her love for art in the town she's called home since 1995. She has been actively seeking out suggestions from the community, and Cline still urges those interested in the future of the department to share their thoughts.
Surveys can be found at the art center's home at 316 North Piedmont Avenue.
“I would like everyone in the community to feel like this is their art center, this is their theatre,” Cline said. “We welcome everybody.”
Rockmart Cultural Arts Center currently offers classes in pottery, photography, painting, children’s classes, literary arts, and the Rockmart Community Chorus.
The Rockmart Theatre has performances year round.
Both the theatre and the Arts Center offer summer art camps and a yearly scholarship.
More details about the group can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/rcac.ga/ or https://www.rockmart-ga.gov/26/Rockmart-Cultural-Arts-Center.