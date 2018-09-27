Statistics for nearby Northwest Georgia counties also indicate the percentage of senior citizens is on the rise
We're all getting older.
The average age of residents in Polk and nearby counties increased steadily between 2010 and 2017, according to statistics released by the U.S. Census Bureau last week. The percent of people age 65 and older in each county rose as well, along with the population.
The new data provide a detailed look at who we are and how we live, with statistics on more than 40 topics — including age, income. poverty and health insurance — from the American Community Survey.
"It gives communities the current information they need to plan investments and services," said David Waddington, chief of the Census Bureau Social, Economic and Housing Statistics Division.
"Retailers, homebuilders, fire departments and town and city planners are among the many private- and public-sector decision-makers who count on these annual statistic," he said in a press release.
Most of the surveys cover communities of at least 65,000 people but there are new county-level population estimates.
Polk County's population rose slowly but steadily, from a baseline of 41,475 in the 2010 census to 41,730 in 2016 and to 42,085 in 2017.
The median age stayed fairly stable, increasing to 36.9 years in 2017 from 36.2 years in 2010. The median is the middle value: Half the people are older and half are younger.
As of last year, there were an estimated 6,473 people over the age of 65, equal to 14.1 percent of Polk's population. That's up from the 5,535 who accounted for 13.3 percent of the total residents in 2010.
Bartow County's population topped 100,000 for the first time in 2010. It rose to an estimated 103,431 in 2016 and to 105,054 last year.
The median age of 37.8 years in 2017 reflects a population with just 13.6 percent at or above 65 years of age. That's up slightly from 13.3 percent in 2016. In 2010, an estimated 10.6 percent of Bartow County's residents were seniors.
Floyd County still remains just below the 100,000-mark, with an estimated 97,613 people in 2017. That's up from 96,317 in the 2010 census. The bulk of the increase came recently, though, from a population of 96,620 as late as 2016.
The median age stayed steady, at 38, in the past two years but it's up from 37.6 in 2010. Residents age 65 and older made up 16.6 percent of the population in 2017, compared to 14.2 percent as of the April 1, 2010, census date.
The aging of Chattooga County is slightly more dramatic, with the percent of residents age 65 and older jumping from 14.6 percent in 2010 to 17.2 percent in 2017.
And, unlike in other nearby counties, Chattooga's population fell — to 24,770 in 2017 from 26,015 in 2010. The median age rose to 40.4 years from 39.3 years.
Gordon County's population increased to 57,089 in 2017 from a 2010 baseline of 55,186. The 2016 estimate was 56,987.
During the same time period, the median age of Gordon's residents rose from 36 years to 37.9 years and, finally, to 38.1 years. Seniors made up 14.1 percent of the total population in 2017, compared to 11.6 percent in 2010.