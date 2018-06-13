The Rockmart Lady Jackets volleyball team have a new head coach as they begin their summer conditioning.
Van Wert Elementary Pre-K teacher Casey Born was hired for the position in February of 2018.
This past spring, Born joined Krista Crawford on the Rockmart High School soccer field as an assistant coach.
In middle school, Born played for the Toledo Volleyball Club in Ohio where she fell in love with the sport.
When Born moved to Rome and enrolled at Armuchee High School, there was no volleyball program in place, so Born played for the varsity softball team instead.
“I just love sports and love to be involved,” Born said.
Born pursued her love for sports at Berry College where she played both softball and lacrosse.
She said it has always been her “dream” to coach a sport.
“When I heard about the volleyball coaching position, I knew it would be a perfect fit,” Born said.
The Rockmart varsity and JV teams began their summer conditioning on June 5. She knows that Rockmart has a competitive region in 7-AA, therefore she believes her team must be in shape.
Born is combining a weightlifting program created by Nick Sikes along with volleyball games and drills to prepare her team for the upcoming season.
“We need to be prepared for the region games and to advance on to the state competition,” Born said.
Born has also scheduled the team to play in three summer tournaments.
“The summer playdates allow us to put into effect what we have been practicing all summer,” Born said.
The summer tournaments are open to the public.
Born’s goal for her team this season is to finish first in the region and to compete in the Final 4 round at the state competition.
She believes that Coosa will be the hardest team for Rockmart to compete against as Coosa won the state championship again in 2017, a repeat of their success in 2016.