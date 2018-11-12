As the holidays draw closer, the need for new decorations and gifts grows larger for some who love to fill their homes with the Christmas spirit.
Rockmart’s newest business seeks to fill that love of holiday cheer as they officially opened their doors on West Elm Street this past weekend.
The Christmas Shop on West Elm is open on weekdays and Saturdays for the next eight weeks in the lead-up to the end of the year, and it happens to be the favorite holiday of owner Crystal Childers.
“I love to share the happiness with other people and family, and just smile during the season,” she said.
The whole idea for the shop itself wasn’t hers, but she’s been able to put together in just a short time craft items from a variety of sources inside and out of Polk County, including some from across northwest Georgia, including Mountainside, Villa Rica and Carrollton.
“The initial inspiration came from my good friend Lisa Riley,” Childers explained. “She’s the property manager here at Fulton Corner, and she called me on a Friday and said Crystal I’ve got a vision, and you’re the only one I know that can make it happen.”
She said if she could get eight different craft vendors to sell in her store, she would open up for the holidays and bring Rockmart a variety of Christmas decorations, home accessories and more to the shopping center for only a limited time.
Childers was able to gather up 14 vendors in just 72 hours.
“It was a blessing, and it just grew from there,” she said.
Now the shop isn’t planned to be open forever. Childers said she and her fiancée Michael Keener plan to only have the new store open for the next eight weeks, unless business is good enough they can potentially keep it up year-round.
“Come out and experience this,” she said. “I’m so proud to bring this to Rockmart and share with them everyone’s talents. You go to a craft show and there may be people from all over and you may never see them again. So this bring that back home.”
Santa Claus will also be coming to make a visit to The Christmas Shop on West Elm. He’ll be visiting on Saturday, Dec. 8 in a 1 to 3 p.m. session free to the public in the shop in the lead up to his big ride on Christmas Eve. Families will have the opportunity to have a photo made with Santa sent back to them digitally via e-mail.
The Christmas Shop on West Elm is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and closed on Sundays.