There's a new car wash open for business just off Nathan Dean Parkway in Rockmart, and another one is on the rise in Cedartown in front of Walmart.
Rockmart's car wash begun in May 2018 is now open for business after being completed in the past weeks.
Their first official day was on April 25, when the new Fast Trac Car Wash first opened its doors to the public. They are offering up a $9.99 deal for unlimited washes per vehicle a month. Go check out their Facebook for more details at www.facebook.com/ftcw.rockmart.
Fast Trac Car Wash in Rockmart is located next door to Chick-fil-A off Nathan Dean Parkway at 1464 Chattahoochee Drive. They are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Meanwhile, work continues on the new car wash in Cedartown as well. After getting underway in the past months, progress on the facility is moving fast with warm and dry weather.
Expect an opening date in the coming months based on recent construction progress on the site in front of the Cedartown Walmart on Highway 27.