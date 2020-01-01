The start of the new year marks opportunity for art lovers to see a new view on the world at the Rockmart Art Gallery as the winter season gets underway.
Starting on January 9 and continuing through February 28, the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center's Gallery is featuring a solo exhibit from award-winning artist Shane McDonald of Marietta.
His show features landscapes inspired by his travels along with works that illuminate a wandering imagination. McDonald's work takes classic drawing and painting techniques and pairs those talents with an embrace of trends in the contemporary art world to produce works that truly live up to the show's name "Of This World, and Out."
McDonald, a respected fine art instructor, has been honored with numerous awards at juried art competitions. His work is also part of the permanent collection of the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art, Kennesaw State University and the Zuckerman Museum of Art.
He works and teaches at Artisan Resource Center in Marietta for those interested in his instruction.
Check out his show during gallery hours, and take part in the upcoming reception honoring McDonald on Saturday, February 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. open for all to attend.
McDonald will also be offering up a Plein Air Landscape workshop at RCAC on March 7.
Contact RCAC at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov for more information.