The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Timberlee Jade Morris was born on August 23, 2019, to Ashley Dollar and Michael Morris of Silver Creek.
Ethan Jayce Cresie was born on August 24, 2019, to Jennifer Vasser and Ethan Cresie of Summerville.
Ma’Khi DeShaunn Hodges was born on August 26, 2019, to Savannah Montgomery and Malik Hodges of Rockmart.
Harper Jade Denene Long was born on August 26, 2019, to Mikayla Long and Joseph Inelchen of Rome.