The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Andrew Cash was born on September 10, 2019, to Kelly and Todd Cash of Buchanan.
Carter LaShaun Smith was born on September 12, 2019, to Samantha Strickland and Justin Smith of Cedartown.
Lily Beatrice Madden was born on September 12, 2019, to Aimee and Britt Madden of Cedartown.
Rilynn Grace Ragsdale was born on September 12, 2019, to Morgan Ashworth and Timothy Ragsdale of Rockmart.
Carter Brooks Chandler was born on September 13, 2019, to Taylor Sheppard and Christian Chandler Jr. of Rome.
Murphy – Lynn Jean Tibbitts was born on September 14, 2019, to Jean and Joseph Tibbitts of Rockmart.
Isaac Keylan Harrell was born on September 15, 2019, to Tala Corn and Cody Harrell of Rockmart.
Luna Evelyn Beatty was born on September 15, 2019, to Samantha and Austin Beatty of Cedartown.
Briggs Mason was born on September 15, 2019, to Kaya McVadon and Seth Mason of Rome.
Ezekiel Thomas Allen was born on September 16, 2019, to Brooke and Anthony Allen of Cave Spring.
Kolton Jace Erwin was born on September 16, 2019, to Samantha Martin and Daniel Erwin of Bremen.