The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Congratulations to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Noah Franklin Highfield was born on Aug. 20, 2018, to Christy Highfield of Rome.
Kyndall Amelia-Grace Rudescal was born on Aug. 21, 2018, to Amanda and Derrick Rudescal of Rome.
Oaklynn Kemaria Elaine Washington was born on Aug. 22, 2018, to Kimberly and Brent Washington of Cedartown.
Erik Miguel Mendez-Lopez was born on Aug. 22, 2018, to Jerica and Bonifacio Lopez of Cedartown.
Kinsley Marie Summerville was born on Aug. 23, 2018, to Brooklyn and Adam Summerville of Ranger.
Hyrica D'Asia White was born on Aug. 23, 2018, to Starlet and Jaquentin White of Rockmart.
ShaeLynn Rae Bradley was born on Aug. 25, 2018, to Whitney and Benjamin Bradley of Summerville.