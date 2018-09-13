The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Kay'Dum Blaze Garrett was born on Aug. 31, 2018, to Rachel and Charles Garrett of Rome.
Jemma Rose Hill was born on Aug. 31, 2018, to Katie and Chase Hill of Rockmart.
Cutler Warner Crumley was born on Aug. 31, 2018, to Courtney and Cody Crumley of Rome.
Twins Wyatt and Braxton Jackson were born on Sept. 1, 2018, to Christa and Kyle Jackson of Bremen.
Charlize Frances Mott Fletcher was born on Sept. 1, 2018, to Rachael Mott and Diondre Fletcher of Fort Oglethorpe.
Daxton Puckett was born on Sept. 1, 2018, to Candice and Charles Puckett of Cedartown.