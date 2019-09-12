The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, September 6, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Emory Knox Vaughn was born on August 27, 2019, to Alicia Edwards and Stephen Vaughn of Cartersville.
Lukas Ricardo Fuentes was born on August 29, 2019, to Jessica Jones and Raul Fuentes of Rome.
Emory Kate Thaxton was born on August 29, 2019, to Ashton Schuyler and Chance Thaxton of Aragon.
Isaac Henry Hilburn was born on August 30, 2019, to Aspen and Albert Hilburn of Calhoun.
Bella Faith Lynch was born on August 30, 2019, to Asaria Smith and Kevin Lynch of Cedartown.
Sarah Mae Silver was born on August 31, 2019, to Katherine and Jonathan Silver of Aragon.
Dinero Karter Allen was born on August 31, 2019, to Ulyncia Robinson and Ulric Allen Jr. of Rome.