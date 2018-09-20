The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
William Logan Hunter Bradley was born on Aug. 29, 2018, to Candus Bradley of Cedartown.
Maddox Bennett was born on Sept. 1, 2018, to Victoria Trochimouicz and Jerry Bennett of Rome.
Erist Shyan Nislarn was born on Sept. 5, 2018, to Ashley and Robert Nislarn of Calhoun.
Shayna Layne Woods was born on Sept. 5, 2018, to Shayna Ingram and Lane Woods of Rockmart.
Kodie Duane Cook was born on Sept. 6, 2018, to Cathyrn Shaw and Cody Cook of Armuchee.
Layla Marie Temple was born on Sept. 9, 2018, to Leah Sheriff and Josh Temple of Plainville.
Stephen King Cox was born on Sept. 9, 2018, to Kaitlin Kennedy and Stephen Cox of Summerville.