The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, September 20, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Anastasia Yuonne Epanchin was born on Sept. 11, 2018, to Danielle and Michael Epanchin of Rome.Jackson Pate Johnston was born on Sept. 13, 2018, to Kahla and Corey Johnston of Resaca.
Harold Karsynn Jade Hatch was born on Sept. 13, 2018, to Georgianna Germond and Joshua Hatch of Rome.
Zola Shai Dyer was born on Sept. 15, 2018, to Jessica Mohley and Cagney Dyer of Cedartown.
KarLee Elizabeth Milam was born on Sept. 16, 2018, to Kim and Nathan Milam of Rome.
Savannah West was born on Sept. 17, 2018, to Amanda and Ben West of Cedartown.