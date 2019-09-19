The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Hartly John Roberson was born on Sept. 5, 2019, to Lauren and Zane Roberson of Calhoun.
Isaac Jackson Molock was born on Sept. 6, 2019, to Tabitha Molock of Cedartown.
Tinsley Jo Awtrey was born on Sept. 7, 2019, to Hannah Womack and Dustin Awtrey of Silver Creek.
Jamie Rhett Boatner was born on Sept. 8, 2019, to Erica and Jamie Boatner of Cedartown.
Eliza Rose McKinney was born on Sept. 8, 2019, to Erica and Ryan McKinney of Cave Spring.
Vaeda Rudeseal was born on Sept. 9, 2019, to Amanda Derrick Rudeseal of Rome.