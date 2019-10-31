The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Chantz Levar McClinic II was born on Oct. 16, 2019, to Whitney and Chantz McClinic of Silver Creek.
Lilah Rebecca Edwards was born on Oct. 17, 2019, to Lacey and Charles Edwards of Aragon.
Mary Tillery Robinson was born on Oct. 17, 2019, to Joy and Drew Robinson of Cedartown.
Calvin Cole Aycox was born on Oct. 17, 2019, to Paige Oakes and Cole Aycox of Cave Spring.
Praylin Lou Faith Chapman was born on Oct. 20, 2019, to April and Terry Chapman of Calhoun.
Audrey Claire Gresham was born on Oct. 22, 2019, to Rebecca and Joshua Gresham of Cartersville.