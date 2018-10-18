The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Wylder Creek Sorrell was born on Oct. 2, 2018, to Jannah and Russell Sorrell of Cedartown.David Eugene Vincent was born on Oct. 2, 2018, to Jamie Vincent of Cedartown.
Colton Blake Hulsey was born on Oct. 2, 2018, to Jessica and Matthew Hulsey of Polk County.
Nolan Kelley was born on Oct. 4, 2018, to Felicia and Andrew Kelley of Tallapoosa.
Gunner Adamian Stevens was born on Oct. 5, 2018, to Erica Culberson and Richard Stevens of Chattooga County.
Harmonie Bre'Sha Lester was born on Oct. 6, 2018, to Bryana Lester of Cedartown.
Adalyn Rose Camp was born on Oct. 6, 2018, to Kristina and Steve Camp of Cedar Bluff.
Sophia Paris Ramirez was born on Oct. 6, 2018, to Giselle Cruz and Ricardo Ramirez of Cedartown.